Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (B-Roll - Day 2)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 78th Troop Command Soldiers partake in the Weapons Round Robin, initial military training (IMT) lane, medical, communications lane, and land navigation events the second day of the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition Feb. 2, 2025, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951047
    VIRIN: 250102-Z-KP987-1001
    Filename: DOD_110792276
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (B-Roll - Day 2), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    78TCBWC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download