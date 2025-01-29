A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D, prepares and launches to support a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber training missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 03:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951018
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-NA343-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110792004
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission, by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.