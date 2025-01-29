Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D, prepares and launches to support a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber training missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 03:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951018
    VIRIN: 240131-F-NA343-1001
    Filename: DOD_110792004
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission, by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Ellsworth
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

