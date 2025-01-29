A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., returns from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission and receives maintenance at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951017
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-OL684-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110792002
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
