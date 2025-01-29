MAGTF Interop 3/6 Kilo Co. Raid

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute a simulated raid as part of Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability exercise, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune North Carolina, Jan. 30, 2025. The raid is one of several training events within the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG). This course is designed to train and evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951007
|VIRIN:
|250130-M-VB488-1123
|Filename:
|DOD_110791889
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
