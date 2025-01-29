Joint Viking 25: Slippery Drivers Course B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division participate in a Slippery Driver’s course hosted by the Norwegian Army Allied Training Centre in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 31, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of exercise JV25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950986
|VIRIN:
|250131-M-FD141-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110791689
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
identified by DVIDS
