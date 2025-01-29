Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Col. Brad W. Pierson relinquished command of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard to Col. Adam R. Grove during a change of command ceremony at the Scranton Armed Forces Reserve Center Feb. 1, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jamie Zenker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950985
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-AM608-1050
    Filename: DOD_110791686
    Length: 00:37:22
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Change of Command
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    55MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download