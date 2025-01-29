55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command

U.S. Army Col. Brad W. Pierson relinquished command of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard to Col. Adam R. Grove during a change of command ceremony at the Scranton Armed Forces Reserve Center Feb. 1, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jamie Zenker)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950985
|VIRIN:
|250201-Z-AM608-1050
|Filename:
|DOD_110791686
|Length:
|00:37:22
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
