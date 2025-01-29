1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee" Soldiers showcase the next generation squad weapon (NGSW) during a situational training exercise (STX) in October 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950981
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-UM976-8750
|Filename:
|DOD_110791596
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee" NGSW Social Media Edit, by SSG Shane Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.