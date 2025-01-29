Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee" NGSW Social Media Edit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shane Clark 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee" Soldiers showcase the next generation squad weapon (NGSW) during a situational training exercise (STX) in October 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950981
    VIRIN: 241019-A-UM976-8750
    Filename: DOD_110791596
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee" NGSW Social Media Edit, by SSG Shane Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st (AASLT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download