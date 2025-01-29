Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Strike" in Action at JRTC 24-10 (Social Media Video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in action during "fight night" at JRTC 24-10 produced as a social media video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950979
    VIRIN: 240823-A-KQ181-5391
    Filename: DOD_110791594
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Strike" in Action at JRTC 24-10 (Social Media Video), by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st (AASLT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download