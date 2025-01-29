Cpt. Charles O'Hagan, commander of the multi-functional reconnoissance company (MFRC) in 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) gives the task of the MFRC in this social media edit showcasing some of the MFRC capabilities at JRTC 24-10.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950978
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-KQ181-3655
|Filename:
|DOD_110791593
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JRTC 24-10 2MBCT MFRC Commander Task Statement (Social Media), by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.