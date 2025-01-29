Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 24-10 2MBCT MFRC Commander Task Statement (Social Media)

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Cpt. Charles O'Hagan, commander of the multi-functional reconnoissance company (MFRC) in 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) gives the task of the MFRC in this social media edit showcasing some of the MFRC capabilities at JRTC 24-10.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950978
    VIRIN: 240815-A-KQ181-3655
    Filename: DOD_110791593
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

