    February 2025 Road to Drill Broadcast

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    Road to Drill Broadcast for February 2025  

    Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan  

    TRT: 24:52  Topics: February Drill, New Standards for Dress & Appearance, Drill Events, and more.  

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 22:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950949
    VIRIN: 250131-F-JK012-4667
    Filename: DOD_110790931
    Length: 00:14:10
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 2025 Road to Drill Broadcast, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    127th Wing
    Air Natinal Guard
    February Drill
    Selfridge Air Force Base
    Michigan Natioanl Guard

