Road to Drill Broadcast for February 2025
Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 24:52 Topics: February Drill, New Standards for Dress & Appearance, Drill Events, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 22:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|950949
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-JK012-4667
|Filename:
|DOD_110790931
|Length:
|00:14:10
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, February 2025 Road to Drill Broadcast, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
