Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) Results: Your Voice, Your Future (emblem, open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) is a Congressionally mandated unit-level climate survey that is available to all military commanders and Department of Defense (DoD) civilian organization leaders. DLA Director, Army LTG Mark Simerly, presents the results of the DLA inaugural DEOCS survey to the workforce. For more information visit: www.prevention.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950922
    VIRIN: 250131-D-LU733-6412
    PIN: 505912
    Filename: DOD_110790337
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) Results: Your Voice, Your Future (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download