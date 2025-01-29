The Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) is a Congressionally mandated unit-level climate survey that is available to all military commanders and Department of Defense (DoD) civilian organization leaders. DLA Director, Army LTG Mark Simerly, presents the results of the DLA inaugural DEOCS survey to the workforce. For more information visit: www.prevention.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950921
|VIRIN:
|250131-D-LU733-7551
|PIN:
|505912
|Filename:
|DOD_110790329
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) Results: Your Voice, Your Future (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.