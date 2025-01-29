Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) Results: Your Voice, Your Future (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) is a Congressionally mandated unit-level climate survey that is available to all military commanders and Department of Defense (DoD) civilian organization leaders. DLA Director, Army LTG Mark Simerly, presents the results of the DLA inaugural DEOCS survey to the workforce. For more information visit: www.prevention.mil