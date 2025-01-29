Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL 173rd Airborne Brigade’s "Jump Log" Tradition Honors Elite Paratroopers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Lora 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, Italy - Paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment nailed Jumpmaster dog tags onto a wooden log on Jan. 10, 2025, to honor 173rd Airborne Brigade Jumpmasters.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence and Sgt. Jose Lora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950914
    VIRIN: 250110-A-NE301-5417
    Filename: DOD_110790044
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL 173rd Airborne Brigade’s "Jump Log" Tradition Honors Elite Paratroopers, by SGT Jose Lora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download