On a rainy day on Fort Dix Range 10 theses soldiers are from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B are shown here completing a 10 Meter Zero marksmanship training on a M240B. The M240B is a general-purpose machine gun. It can be mounted on a bipod, tripod, aircraft, or vehicle. The M240B is a belt-fed, air-cooled, gas-operated, fully automatic machine gun that fires from the open bolt position. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950913
|VIRIN:
|250131-A-IE493-1471
|Filename:
|DOD_110789997
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 10 – 10 Meter Zero M240B – 31 Jan 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
