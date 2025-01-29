JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 10 – 10 Meter Zero M240B – 31 Jan 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On a rainy day on Fort Dix Range 10 theses soldiers are from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B are shown here completing a 10 Meter Zero marksmanship training on a M240B. The M240B is a general-purpose machine gun. It can be mounted on a bipod, tripod, aircraft, or vehicle. The M240B is a belt-fed, air-cooled, gas-operated, fully automatic machine gun that fires from the open bolt position. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)