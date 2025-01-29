Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 10 – 10 Meter Zero M240B – 31 Jan 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On a rainy day on Fort Dix Range 10 theses soldiers are from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B are shown here completing a 10 Meter Zero marksmanship training on a M240B. The M240B is a general-purpose machine gun. It can be mounted on a bipod, tripod, aircraft, or vehicle. The M240B is a belt-fed, air-cooled, gas-operated, fully automatic machine gun that fires from the open bolt position. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950913
    VIRIN: 250131-A-IE493-1471
    Filename: DOD_110789997
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 10 – 10 Meter Zero M240B – 31 Jan 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Army Weapons

