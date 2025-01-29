U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment conduct a meet and greet with representatives from the United Arab Emerites' Presidential Guard during Intrepid Maven 25.2 January 31, 2025. Intrepid Maven 25.2 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (USMARCENT) and the UAE, aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening military-to-military relationships. Conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, this exercise focuses on improving both individual and combined unit readiness, reinforcing the commitment of the U.S. and UAE to regional stability and security through effective collaboration and shared training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Shawn P. Coover)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950908
|VIRIN:
|013125-M-LT973-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_110789887
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Intrepid Maven 25.2, by SSgt Shawn Coover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
