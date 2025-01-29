video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment conduct a meet and greet with representatives from the United Arab Emerites' Presidential Guard during Intrepid Maven 25.2 January 31, 2025. Intrepid Maven 25.2 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (USMARCENT) and the UAE, aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening military-to-military relationships. Conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, this exercise focuses on improving both individual and combined unit readiness, reinforcing the commitment of the U.S. and UAE to regional stability and security through effective collaboration and shared training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Shawn P. Coover)