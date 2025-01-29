Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intrepid Maven 25.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.31.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Coover 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment conduct a meet and greet with representatives from the United Arab Emerites' Presidential Guard during Intrepid Maven 25.2 January 31, 2025. Intrepid Maven 25.2 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (USMARCENT) and the UAE, aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening military-to-military relationships. Conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, this exercise focuses on improving both individual and combined unit readiness, reinforcing the commitment of the U.S. and UAE to regional stability and security through effective collaboration and shared training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Shawn P. Coover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950908
    VIRIN: 013125-M-LT973-1014
    Filename: DOD_110789887
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intrepid Maven 25.2, by SSgt Shawn Coover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    teamwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download