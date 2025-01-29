New Care Initiative

The Military Health System is implementing targeted care for behavioral health at all military hospitals and clinics. Targeted care helps providers give patients the right behavioral health support whether it’s an individual appointment, group therapy, or non-clinical support for each patient.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 09:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|950891
|VIRIN:
|250131-D-QZ892-1184
|Filename:
|DOD_110789648
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
