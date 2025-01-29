Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Care Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    The Military Health System is implementing targeted care for behavioral health at all military hospitals and clinics. Targeted care helps providers give patients the right behavioral health support whether it’s an individual appointment, group therapy, or non-clinical support for each patient.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 09:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 950891
    VIRIN: 250131-D-QZ892-1184
    Filename: DOD_110789648
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Womack
    New Model of Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download