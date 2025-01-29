Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 04-25

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing take part in joint training with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2025. U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group conduct platoon attacks during Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 08:14
