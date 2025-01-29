Lt. Col. Travis Toole Speaks at 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion Ceremony in Italy

Lt. Col. Travis Toole speaks during the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion’s relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Batts on Jan. 31, 2025, at Del Din, Italy.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's contingency response force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward-deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
