Miotto Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Clean Copy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950864" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Clean copy of Miotto Ribbon Cutting Ceremony which celebrates the renaming and opening of Caserma Miotto in Longare, Italy, home of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater). The interviewees are the current commander, Col. Stephen T. Skells and the Chief of Plans and Exercises, Scott Saunders.