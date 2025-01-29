Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miotto Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Clean Copy

    ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Clean copy of Miotto Ribbon Cutting Ceremony which celebrates the renaming and opening of Caserma Miotto in Longare, Italy, home of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater). The interviewees are the current commander, Col. Stephen T. Skells and the Chief of Plans and Exercises, Scott Saunders.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 04:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950864
    VIRIN: 250124-A-FG870-7142
    Filename: DOD_110789399
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: IT

