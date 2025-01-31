On this Pacific News: U.S. Soldiers from Camp Zama travel to Camp Yao for Nankai Rescue training in Japan; U.S. Marines conduct an inaugural Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) live-fire range training alongside a FIM-92 Stinger range training in Hawaii; and the 8th Fighter Wing conducts and executes Beverly Pack 25-1 in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 22:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|950848
|VIRIN:
|250130-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110789114
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: January 31, 2025, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.