Pacific News: January 31, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: U.S. Soldiers from Camp Zama travel to Camp Yao for Nankai Rescue training in Japan; U.S. Marines conduct an inaugural Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) live-fire range training alongside a FIM-92 Stinger range training in Hawaii; and the 8th Fighter Wing conducts and executes Beverly Pack 25-1 in the Republic of Korea.