U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., are prepped for a dual takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|01.29.2025
|01.30.2025 18:01
|B-Roll
|950836
|250129-F-OL684-1001
|DOD_110788788
|00:00:47
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|1
|1
This work, The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
