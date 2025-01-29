Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., are prepped for a dual takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950836
    VIRIN: 250129-F-OL684-1001
    Filename: DOD_110788788
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1
    dual takeoff

