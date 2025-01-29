MacDill Welcomes in the KC-46 Pegasus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders assigned to MacDill Air Force Base and civic leaders hold the KC-46 Pegasus Groundbreaking Ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2024. The ceremony marked the start of the complete renovation MacDill will undergo to fully replace its current fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers with KC-46s. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)