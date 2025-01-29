Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Welcomes in the KC-46 Pegasus

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Leaders assigned to MacDill Air Force Base and civic leaders hold the KC-46 Pegasus Groundbreaking Ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2024. The ceremony marked the start of the complete renovation MacDill will undergo to fully replace its current fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers with KC-46s. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 16:02
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

