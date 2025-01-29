Leaders assigned to MacDill Air Force Base and civic leaders hold the KC-46 Pegasus Groundbreaking Ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2024. The ceremony marked the start of the complete renovation MacDill will undergo to fully replace its current fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers with KC-46s. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950815
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-XY101-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110788311
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MacDill Welcomes in the KC-46 Pegasus, by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.