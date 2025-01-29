Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 38 – Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 – 30 Jan 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B are here on Fort Dix Range 38. These soldiers are completing a Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 marksmanship exercise. During this table exercise, VI qualification, each Soldier will be provided a five-round magazine with which to confirm zero targeting from a standing position and also in a kneeling targeting position. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950807
    VIRIN: 250130-A-IE493-2604
    Filename: DOD_110788302
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 38 – Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 – 30 Jan 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Army Weapons

