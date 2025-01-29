Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 33 – Instructional Firearms Training – 30 Jan 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On Fort Dix Range 33 these soldiers are from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B. They are on this covered small range completing an Instructional Firearms Training. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950805
    VIRIN: 250130-A-IE493-4691
    Filename: DOD_110788293
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 33 – Instructional Firearms Training – 30 Jan 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Army Weapons

