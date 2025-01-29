Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Saves Lives and Serves the Nation

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The U.S. Coast Guard saves lives, protects the nation’s waters, and ensures maritime safety every day. With unwavering dedication, Coast Guard members serve the American people by responding to emergencies, enforcing laws, and safeguarding the seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950797
    VIRIN: 250130-G-YF993-1002
    Filename: DOD_110788173
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

