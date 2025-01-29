Coast Guard Saves Lives and Serves the Nation

The U.S. Coast Guard saves lives, protects the nation’s waters, and ensures maritime safety every day. With unwavering dedication, Coast Guard members serve the American people by responding to emergencies, enforcing laws, and safeguarding the seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950797
|VIRIN:
|250130-G-YF993-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110788173
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.