Animals in Service: Keathley

The Fort Sam Houston Funeral Honors Platoon - Caisson Section at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, supports funeral honors at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, December 2024. Keathley, a horse assigned to the section, has escorted hundreds of departed service members to their final resting places since 2019. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
