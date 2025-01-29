Animals in Service: Keathley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Sam Houston Funeral Honors Platoon - Caisson Section at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, supports funeral honors at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, December 2024. Keathley, a horse assigned to the section, has escorted hundreds of departed service members to their final resting places since 2019. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)



