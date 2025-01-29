Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Animals in Service: Keathley

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Fort Sam Houston Funeral Honors Platoon - Caisson Section at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, supports funeral honors at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, December 2024. Keathley, a horse assigned to the section, has escorted hundreds of departed service members to their final resting places since 2019. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

