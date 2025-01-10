Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Jan 10, 2025

    JAPAN

    01.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On This Pacific News: The USS Carl Vinson conducts routine flight operations in the South China Sea. U.S. Marines execute Live-Fire Close-Quarters battle drills at the New Mexico Range Training Area in the Republic of Korea. The USS America hosts a Change of Command ceremony while moored in Sasebo, Japan.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 01:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950752
    VIRIN: 250110-F-WN543-9947
    Filename: DOD_110787625
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    japan
    pacific ocean
    republic of korea

