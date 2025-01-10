On This Pacific News: The USS Carl Vinson conducts routine flight operations in the South China Sea. U.S. Marines execute Live-Fire Close-Quarters battle drills at the New Mexico Range Training Area in the Republic of Korea. The USS America hosts a Change of Command ceremony while moored in Sasebo, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 01:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific News: Jan 10, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
