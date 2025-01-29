What's Seasonal Affective Disorder?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950751" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brandee Sherrer, 52nd Fighter Wing Integrated Resiliency prevention coordination specialist, explains how Seasonal Affective Disorder can affect Airmen and offers tips on how to deal with it at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. SAD is a type of depression that tends to occur during winter months, causing symptoms like low mood, tiredness, and difficulty staying focused. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)