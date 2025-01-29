Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Seasonal Affective Disorder?

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Brandee Sherrer, 52nd Fighter Wing Integrated Resiliency prevention coordination specialist, explains how Seasonal Affective Disorder can affect Airmen and offers tips on how to deal with it at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. SAD is a type of depression that tends to occur during winter months, causing symptoms like low mood, tiredness, and difficulty staying focused. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 07:28
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    wellness
    resiliency
    SAD
    MentalHealth
    SeasonalAffectiveDisorder

