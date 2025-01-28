Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altadena_DRC_BRoll

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Eduardo Martinez 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Altadena, California (January 27, 2025)- FEMA opens a Disaster Community Center in Altadena.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 19:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altadena_DRC_BRoll, by Eduardo Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAWildfires25

