You wear the uniform and use the gear every day, ever wonder where it comes from? Have you heard of the Defense Logistics Agency? DLA is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and we manage the end-to-end global defense supply chain for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, and more . The DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team outfits every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine around the world. For more information on how DLA supports you, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 17:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|950736
|VIRIN:
|250128-D-LU733-5741
|PIN:
|505914-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110787357
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Straight Fire (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.