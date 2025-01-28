Straight Fire (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950736" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

You wear the uniform and use the gear every day, ever wonder where it comes from? Have you heard of the Defense Logistics Agency? DLA is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and we manage the end-to-end global defense supply chain for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, and more . The DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team outfits every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine around the world. For more information on how DLA supports you, visit: www.dla.mil