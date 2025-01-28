Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Guardian Arena Day 2 B-Roll Stringer

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    Guardians from Space Operations Command compete at the second annual Guardian Arena at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, December 8-10, 2024. The Guardian Arena is an annual United States Space Force event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Ideal and Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition. U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 15:10
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    CCSFS
    Guardian Arena
    Mission Delta 31
    Guardian Arena 2024

