2024 Guardian Arena Day 2 B-Roll Stringer

Guardians from Space Operations Command compete at the second annual Guardian Arena at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, December 8-10, 2024. The Guardian Arena is an annual United States Space Force event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Ideal and Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition. U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)