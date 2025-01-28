Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two mariners from sinking sailboat more than 100 miles off North Carolina coast

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued two men approximately 130 miles east of Wilmington, N.C. after their 32-foot sailboat, the Walrus, began sinking Jan. 28, 2025. The crew hoisted the 2 individuals from the sinking vessel, and transported them to shore where they were reported in stable condition with no injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Elizabeth City)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950715
    VIRIN: 250128-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110787106
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Air Station Elizabeth City
    Sailboat

