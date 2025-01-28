Coast Guard rescues two mariners from sinking sailboat more than 100 miles off North Carolina coast

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued two men approximately 130 miles east of Wilmington, N.C. after their 32-foot sailboat, the Walrus, began sinking Jan. 28, 2025. The crew hoisted the 2 individuals from the sinking vessel, and transported them to shore where they were reported in stable condition with no injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Elizabeth City)
Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 15:09
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|950715
VIRIN:
|250128-G-G0105-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110787106
Length:
|00:00:44
Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
