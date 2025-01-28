Coast Guard rescues two mariners from sinking sailboat more than 100 miles off North Carolina coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued two men approximately 130 miles east of Wilmington, N.C. after their 32-foot sailboat, the Walrus, began sinking Jan. 28, 2025. The crew hoisted the 2 individuals from the sinking vessel, and transported them to shore where they were reported in stable condition with no injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Elizabeth City)