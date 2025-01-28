Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDPR EPA Hazmat Cleanup in Altadena

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio and Michael Fuhr

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Hazmat crews suit up to clear hazardous debris from destroyed homes in Altadena, CA. This is the first phase of debris removal after the devastation of the Eaton fire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950712
    VIRIN: 250121-O-XG537-4762
    Filename: DOD_110787078
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDPR EPA Hazmat Cleanup in Altadena, by Dominick Del Vecchio and Michael Fuhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download