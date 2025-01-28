Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFPC | Round Table Discussion on Civilian PCS Taxable Entitlements and RITA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    This video details the Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center round table discussion on Civilian PCS taxable Entitlements and RITA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 12:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950700
    VIRIN: 250129-F-XX948-3094
    PIN: 250129-F
    Filename: DOD_110786871
    Length: 00:32:39
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFPC | Round Table Discussion on Civilian PCS Taxable Entitlements and RITA, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RITA
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center
    Civilian PCS taxable entitlements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download