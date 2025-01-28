Pacific News: Jan. 24, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines Third Marine Division conduct a live-fire mortar system range during a training exercise in Hawaii; U.S. Air Force members from the 3-74th airlift wing and the 35th fighter wing practice “rapid air mobility” operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan; and in Guam, a B-1B Lancer assigned to the “34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron” from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, arrives at Andersen Air Force Base.