    MacDill AFB paves the way for the future of air refueling with KC-46 groundbreaking

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor host a KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the start of MacDill’s journey to adapt its hangars, flight line and runways to welcome the KC-46 and phase out the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950641
    VIRIN: 250128-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110785966
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill AFB paves the way for the future of air refueling with KC-46 groundbreaking, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill AFB
    Ground breaking ceremony
    KC-46 Pegasus
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor

