    U.S. 7th Fleet Band 2024 PBS Song Submission

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band 2024 PBS song submission with vocalists: on the left, Musician Second Class Marisol Arreola. On the right, Musician Second Class Ashley Pollock. They are in Yokosuka, Japan.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 15:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950639
    Filename: DOD_110785905
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band 2024 PBS Song Submission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PBS
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band
    Marisol Arreola
    Ashley Pollock

