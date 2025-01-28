U.S. 7th Fleet Band 2024 PBS song submission with vocalists: on the left, Musician Second Class Marisol Arreola. On the right, Musician Second Class Ashley Pollock. They are in Yokosuka, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 15:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950639
|Filename:
|DOD_110785905
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band 2024 PBS Song Submission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.