    Christmas Band Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Quantico Band perform their annual Holiday Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Triangle, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2024. The band’s mission is to provide musical support that will encourage community relations, enhance troop morale, and wish everyone a happy holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950638
    VIRIN: 241217-M-HK323-1001
    Filename: DOD_110785840
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Christmas Band Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, by LCpl Hannah Kear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Christmas Marching Band Concert Band Music Concert Marine Corps Band Family Event

