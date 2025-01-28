U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Quantico Band perform their annual Holiday Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Triangle, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2024. The band’s mission is to provide musical support that will encourage community relations, enhance troop morale, and wish everyone a happy holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
|12.17.2024
|01.28.2025 15:47
|B-Roll
|950638
|241217-M-HK323-1001
|DOD_110785840
|00:03:47
|TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
This work, Christmas Band Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, by LCpl Hannah Kear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
