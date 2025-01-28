Christmas Band Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Quantico Band perform their annual Holiday Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Triangle, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2024. The band’s mission is to provide musical support that will encourage community relations, enhance troop morale, and wish everyone a happy holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)