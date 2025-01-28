Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band 2024 PBS Song Submission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band 2024 PBS song submission with MU2 Emily Kershaw and MU3 Bobby Novoa in Naples, Italy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950633
    Filename: DOD_110785803
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band 2024 PBS Song Submission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band
    Emily Kershaw
    Bobby Novoa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download