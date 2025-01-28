Stories of Service and Faith with U.S. Army Chaplains | CH Lee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain Lee answers CH Holland and the North Central Chaplain Recruiting team's challenge to share their stories of service and faith by answering the following three questions:



1. How did your journey in ministry begin?

2. What drew you to the U.S. Army Chaplaincy?

3. What's the most rewarding experience you've had as a Chaplain?



Music Credit

Romantic Love by Alex-Productions | https://onsound.eu/

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution 3.0 Unported License (CC BY 3.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US