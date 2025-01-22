Combat Readiness Inspection: Palletizing and snow removal

U.S. Airmen from the 633d Air Base Wing, 1st Fighter Wing, and 192 Wing conduct a combat readiness inspection Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The CRI is designed to evaluate a wing’s combat readiness for high-end operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 08:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950600
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-SO714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110785107
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
