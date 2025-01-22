Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Readiness Inspection: Palletizing and snow removal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen from the 633d Air Base Wing, 1st Fighter Wing, and 192 Wing conduct a combat readiness inspection Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The CRI is designed to evaluate a wing’s combat readiness for high-end operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950600
    VIRIN: 250127-F-SO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_110785107
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Readiness Inspection: Palletizing and snow removal, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Snow
    JBLE
    Palletizing
    JBLECRI25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download