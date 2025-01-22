U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a helicopter support team (HST) exercise at landing zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. HST are operations conducted to train landing support specialists and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies utilizing helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 04:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950593
|VIRIN:
|241209-M-NM862-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110784922
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training, by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
