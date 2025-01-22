Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a helicopter support team (HST) exercise at landing zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. HST are operations conducted to train landing support specialists and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies utilizing helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 04:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950593
    VIRIN: 241209-M-NM862-1001
    Filename: DOD_110784922
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training, by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    HST
    Marines
    3rd LSB

