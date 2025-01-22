Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.27.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and receive a clear water rinse prior to maintenance Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber training missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 22:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950582
    VIRIN: 250127-F-NA343-1001
    Filename: DOD_110784751
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission, by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Ellsworth
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

