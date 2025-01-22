34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and receive a clear water rinse prior to maintenance Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber training missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950582
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-NA343-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110784751
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
