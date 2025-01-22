Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Eduardo Martinez 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    BRoll footage of the Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena, Pasadena, California, designated for survivors of the California Wildfires. DR-4856-CA-CA Wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950565
    VIRIN: 250127-O-EM841-4582
    Filename: DOD_110784294
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altadena Disaster Recovery Center, by Eduardo Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download