The 15th Medical Group Bio-environmental Engineering Flight works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure our Airmen are safe from exposure to various toxins through water and air testing as well as providing gas mask fit tests.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 16:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950560
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-KI337-9670
|Filename:
|DOD_110784234
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes: Bio-Environmental Engineering Flight, by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.