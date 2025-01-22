Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes: Bio-Environmental Engineering Flight

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Medical Group Bio-environmental Engineering Flight works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure our Airmen are safe from exposure to various toxins through water and air testing as well as providing gas mask fit tests.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 16:44
    Location: US

