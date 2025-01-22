From the Gridiron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former NFL player Trakeius “Tra” Battle is taking on a new challenge and serving his country by joining the Air Force Reserve. From Gridiron to Cyber Defense, Tra continues to exemplify leadership, discipline, and dedication. Watch as he shares his journey, his reasons for joining, and how he's embracing this next chapter in his life.



A Path to Service



Battle’s journey to the Air Force Reserve was far from straightforward.



He first considered the military shortly after retiring from football and returning to school in his home state.



“I was back in Georgia finishing my degree when a classmate in the Reserve suggested I join,” he recalled.



However, the demands of transitioning from the NFL to civilian life and completing his studies proved overwhelming. The idea of enlisting lingered but remained unfulfilled until a chance encounter years later that rekindled his interest.

( From Gridiron to Cyber Defense: former NFL player enlists in the Air Force Reserve; story by MSgt Bobby Pilch )