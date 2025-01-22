Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th Air Refueling Squadron B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The 77th Air Refueling Squadron performs a refueling operation with 159th Fighter Squadron.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950540
    VIRIN: 240828-F-LP736-7965
    Filename: DOD_110783855
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Air Refueling Squadron B-Roll, by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    916th Air Refueling Wing
    KC-46
    77th Air Refueling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download