U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircrafts with the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, and the 114th FW, South Dakota ANG, along with F-35 Lightning II aircrafts with the 115th FW, Wisconsin ANG, take off for a training exercise as part of Sentry Savannah 25-1 at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2025. Sentry Savannah is a critical training event for the ANG, U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense that aims to enhance fighter readiness, interoperability and capability in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950518
|VIRIN:
|250124-Z-XU318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110783553
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, F-16C and F-35 Lightning II takeoff and landing, by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
