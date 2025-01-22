Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16C and F-35 Lightning II takeoff and landing

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircrafts with the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, and the 114th FW, South Dakota ANG, along with F-35 Lightning II aircrafts with the 115th FW, Wisconsin ANG, take off for a training exercise as part of Sentry Savannah 25-1 at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2025. Sentry Savannah is a critical training event for the ANG, U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense that aims to enhance fighter readiness, interoperability and capability in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece)

