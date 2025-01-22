Senior Airman Heydi Medrano, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Flight & Operational Medical Technician, discusses her role in overhauling the Occupational Health Program and improving base readiness at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, on Jan. 24, 2025. Her initiative streamlined medical processes, ensuring more efficient operations and better support for the base's personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 02:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|950513
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-JR630-2915
|Filename:
|DOD_110783498
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Tuesday: SrA Heydi Medrano, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
