    Titan Tuesday: SrA Heydi Medrano

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    01.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Senior Airman Heydi Medrano, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Flight & Operational Medical Technician, discusses her role in overhauling the Occupational Health Program and improving base readiness at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, on Jan. 24, 2025. Her initiative streamlined medical processes, ensuring more efficient operations and better support for the base's personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 02:23
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR

