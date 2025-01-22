Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124FW Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    01.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Fighter Wing held a Change of Command Ceremony January 26, 2025 at Gowen Field, Idaho. Col. Ryan Richardson assumes command of the 124th Fighter Wing from Col. Chad Kornberg. The 124th Fighter Wing enters 2025 committed to combat excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 19:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950497
    VIRIN: 250126-F-VT588-6565
    Filename: DOD_110783211
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    air national guard
    change of command
    idaho air national guard
    idang

