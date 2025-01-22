The 124th Fighter Wing held a Change of Command Ceremony January 26, 2025 at Gowen Field, Idaho. Col. Ryan Richardson assumes command of the 124th Fighter Wing from Col. Chad Kornberg. The 124th Fighter Wing enters 2025 committed to combat excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 19:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|950497
|VIRIN:
|250126-F-VT588-6565
|Filename:
|DOD_110783211
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 124FW Change of Command Ceremony 2025, by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
